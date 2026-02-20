Jbs N.V. $JBS Holdings Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in JBS were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JBS during the second quarter worth approximately $161,969,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the second quarter valued at $84,109,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in JBS during the second quarter valued at about $32,342,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JBS during the second quarter worth about $31,092,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in JBS during the second quarter worth about $28,051,000.

JBS stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Jbs N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of JBS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $20.00 target price on shares of JBS in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.50 price target on shares of JBS in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

About JBS

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

