Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG Stake Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 842,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,256,000 after purchasing an additional 532,593 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Aaron’s by 16.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

More Aaron’s News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aaron’s this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance well above Street estimates — FY EPS guide of $4.00–$4.45 vs. consensus ~$3.55 and FY revenue $3.0–$3.1B vs. ~$2.7B — signaling stronger expected cash flow and margin progress. See the company release. Business Wire PR

Management raised FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance well above Street estimates — FY EPS guide of $4.00–$4.45 vs. consensus ~$3.55 and FY revenue $3.0–$3.1B vs. ~$2.7B — signaling stronger expected cash flow and margin progress. See the company release. Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $0.74 topped analyst estimates (~$0.60), showing profitability held up despite retail softness; EPS beat likely reinforced confidence in the raised guidance. (Coverage summary). Zacks: Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Q4 EPS of $0.74 topped analyst estimates (~$0.60), showing profitability held up despite retail softness; EPS beat likely reinforced confidence in the raised guidance. (Coverage summary). Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted a full earnings presentation and call with slides/transcript that provide detail on product performance (Progressive Leasing, Purchasing Power, Four Technologies, MoneyApp) and the assumptions behind guidance; investors will dig into the transcript for credit metrics and unit economics. Earnings Presentation Earnings Call Transcript

Management hosted a full earnings presentation and call with slides/transcript that provide detail on product performance (Progressive Leasing, Purchasing Power, Four Technologies, MoneyApp) and the assumptions behind guidance; investors will dig into the transcript for credit metrics and unit economics. Negative Sentiment: Q4 revenue of $525.4M missed expectations (~$581.8M) and was down ~5% year‑over‑year, underscoring demand pressure in the retail environment and raising execution questions that investors will watch in future quarters. Press Materials (slides)

Q4 revenue of $525.4M missed expectations (~$581.8M) and was down ~5% year‑over‑year, underscoring demand pressure in the retail environment and raising execution questions that investors will watch in future quarters. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS was lower than a year ago ($0.80 → $0.74), reflecting near-term pressure; the stock move depends on investors’ confidence that raised guidance is achievable given recent revenue trends. Business Wire PR

Aaron’s Stock Performance

PRG stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.73. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.82 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Aaron’s has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG), formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.