Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 25,949 Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. $ASTH

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Astrana Health by 4,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Astrana Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. Astrana Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Astrana Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Astrana Health from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.



Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

