Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 150.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,836 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 13,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $509,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,864.74. This trade represents a 26.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 25,472 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,806,219.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 961,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,164,506.62. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 101,911 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,969 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $73.70.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 105.08%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

