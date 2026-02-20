HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Up 0.8%

CTAS opened at $197.97 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.39 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.17.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

