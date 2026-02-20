Chad Smith Sells 6,000 Shares of Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) COO Chad Smith sold 6,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $180,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,791.30. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Better Home & Finance Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:BETR opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.99. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $94.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BETR. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Better Home & Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Better Home & Finance by 1,465.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 68,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 90.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 61,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

