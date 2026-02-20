Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $35,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAH opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $98.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $81.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

