HighTower Advisors LLC Has $17.10 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August $PAUG

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 402,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,622 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $17,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 143,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,977,000 after buying an additional 199,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAUG opened at $43.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

