EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Trading Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 567,941 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 557,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $450.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.33.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMX Royalty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 97.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EMX Royalty by 78.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. is a mineral royalty and streaming company that acquires, explores and manages royalty interests in precious, base and battery metal properties around the world. Listed on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker EMX, the company pursues a strategy of building a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams by providing capital and technical expertise to explorers and developers in exchange for royalty interests.

Through joint ventures, option agreements and direct acquisitions, EMX Royalty has assembled a portfolio of more than 300 royalty and stream interests across four continents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.