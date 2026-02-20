Analysts Set Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) PT at $70.19

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.2692.
ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st.
Shares of ELS opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 102.49%.
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc (NYSE: ELS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company’s portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.
In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.
