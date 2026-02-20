StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Santander cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on StoneCo from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,101,000 after buying an additional 1,440,760 shares during the period. BRC Global BAH Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $84,501,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in StoneCo by 1,054.8% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,236,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,158 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in StoneCo by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,385 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.81. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

StoneCo Ltd., commonly known as Stone, is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides integrated digital payment solutions and related financial services to merchants. Through its cloud-based platform, Stone enables businesses of all sizes to accept a variety of payment methods, including point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile card readers and e-commerce gateways. In addition to payment acceptance, the company offers value-added services such as working capital loans, digital banking products and automated billing tools designed to help merchants manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Since its founding in 2012 by André Street and Eduardo Pontes, Stone has focused on serving over half a million merchants across Brazil’s retail, restaurant and services sectors.

