YETI (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

NYSE:YETI opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. YETI has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80.

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $442,141.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,912.04. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 2,079.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 141.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in YETI by 4,552.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

