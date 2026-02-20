YETI (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.
YETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YETI
YETI Trading Down 5.2%
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $442,141.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,912.04. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 2,079.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 141.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in YETI by 4,552.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.
Key Stories Impacting YETI
Here are the key news stories impacting YETI this week:
- Positive Sentiment: International acceleration — Q4 international net sales jumped ~25%, helping overall net sales +7% and showing clear growth outside the U.S., which supports the company’s long-term runway. YETI Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results; Provides Full Year 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Capital return program — YETI repurchased ~8.2M shares in FY2025 (~$297.6M) and expects ~$100M more in FY2026, which reduces share count and supports adjusted EPS per share. YETI Holdings, Inc. Reports 7% Increase in Fourth Quarter Net Sales…
- Positive Sentiment: Experienced CFO named — Scott Bomar (ex-Home Depot) appointed CFO, with outgoing CFO remaining as advisor during a transition, reducing execution risk and signaling stronger finance leadership. YETI Announces CFO Transition
- Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 outlook mixed — Management raised adjusted EPS guidance ($2.77–$2.83) and expects 6–8% sales growth, but noted tariffs will continue to pressure margins (~200 bps). Investors will watch execution vs. these targets. YETI Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results; Provides Full Year 2026 Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: New products and branding activity — Recent product launches (Skala pack, Ridgeline colorways) and merchandising efforts support category diversification but are longer-term positives. YETI launches the Skala hiking pack…
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff-driven margin hit — Higher tariffs reduced adjusted gross margin and adjusted EPS (management said tariffs drove roughly a $0.35 negative impact for the year), pressuring profitability even with sales growth. Yeti Holdings falls as investors eye full-year guidance, tariff impact
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed/complex earnings read — GAAP EPS and adjusted metrics diverged (adjusted EPS ~$0.92 vs GAAP ~$0.74 in Q4) and some outlets flagged guidance/margin concerns; that complexity likely contributed to the selloff. YETI issued its quarterly earnings results
- Negative Sentiment: Cash vs. buybacks — Cash fell to ~$188M from ~$359M year‑ago after heavy repurchases; while buybacks boost EPS, lower liquidity and continued capex/buyback plans are a watch item. YETI Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results; Provides Full Year 2026 Outlook
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.
Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YETI
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.