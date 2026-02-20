goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered goeasy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd.

goeasy Stock Performance

About goeasy

goeasy stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average is $113.01. goeasy has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $156.15.

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian alternative financial services provider that specializes in serving non-prime and near-prime consumers. Through its two primary operating divisions—easyhome and easyfinancial—the company offers lease-to-own solutions for household furnishings and electronic goods, as well as unsecured, fixed-term installment loans and lines of credit. These services are designed to provide accessible credit options to individuals who may not qualify for traditional banking products.

The easyhome division operates a network of retail locations across Canada, where customers can lease furniture, appliances and electronics with the option to own products outright at the end of the term.

