China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra Gold $UGL

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 711.7% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 1,665.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 300.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the third quarter worth about $243,000.
ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $90.40.
- Positive Sentiment: Major bullish price calls: BMO and other market commentators are forecasting very large upside for gold this year (targets like $6,000–$6,500/oz), reinforcing a longer‑term bullish narrative that supports leveraged gold exposure. Gold to rise near $6,500/oz in 2026 as bull case strengthens, silver’s market balance suggests caution for investors – BMO’s Amos
- Positive Sentiment: Additional bullish fund views (AuAg) expect gold toward $6,000 this year, highlighting strong upside scenarios and signaling institutional interest that can lift bullion and UGL demand. Gold headed to $6,000 this year, silver to $133, but expect 30% price swings – AuAg Funds
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is supporting safe‑haven flows into gold (U.S.‑Iran tensions referenced by multiple outlets), which tends to lift gold ETFs and leveraged products like UGL. Gold Edges Higher Amid Growing Risks of U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Short‑term momentum — gold is testing the psychologically important $5,000 level and showing intraday strength on safe‑haven flows, which can translate quickly into gains for UGL. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests The $5000 Level As Traders Focus On Geopolitical Risks
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical and entry‑level analysis for active traders provides trade setups but doesn’t change the macro direction—useful for timing but neutral for the fundamental bullish/bearish debate. Gold market analysis for February 19 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Neutral Sentiment: Mining stocks rally into earnings season (e.g., Newmont) signals broader sector interest in metals, which can be correlated with bullion flows but is not a direct driver of UGL’s daily moves. Gold Mining Stock Rallying Into This Week’s Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Technical caution: some analysts highlight a bearish short‑term bias while gold trades below the 20‑day moving average and face resistance at shorter MAs — this raises the risk of pullbacks that would hurt UGL quickly. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Bias Persists Below Key Average
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headwinds: hawkish Fed minutes and a firmer U.S. dollar (ahead of GDP and after FOMC commentary) are cited as pressure points that could cap gold gains and weigh on leveraged ETFs like UGL. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Fed Pressure Builds – Will Gold Smash $5,020 or Stall?
- Negative Sentiment: Dollar strength ahead of key GDP data is flagged as a near‑term headwind for precious metals, increasing the chance of short‑term volatility or pullbacks in UGL. Strength for the Dollar Ahead of GDP
About ProShares Ultra Gold
ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency. The Funds may purchase United States Treasury Bills, agency securities, and other high-credit quality short-term fixed income or similar securities with original maturities of one year or less.
