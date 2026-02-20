China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra Gold $UGL

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 711.7% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 1,665.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 300.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the third quarter worth about $243,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $90.40.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency. The Funds may purchase United States Treasury Bills, agency securities, and other high-credit quality short-term fixed income or similar securities with original maturities of one year or less.

