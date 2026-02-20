Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Smbc Nikko Sec. raised Bridgestone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bridgestone Trading Up 0.3%

About Bridgestone

OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

Bridgestone Corporation is a Japanese multinational company principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. Founded in 1931 by Shojiro Ishibashi and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers, offering products for a broad range of vehicles and applications.

The company’s core offerings include tires for passenger cars, motorcycles, commercial trucks and buses, agricultural and off‑the‑road equipment, and aircraft.

