Zacks Research Upgrades Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Hold

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $175.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.57.

Paycom Software Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of PAYC opened at $120.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $267.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 22.10%.The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Paycom Software's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $211,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,747.02. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 887.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 598,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,351,000 after buying an additional 537,726 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10,106.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 486,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 482,186 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,333,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 532,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,756,000 after buying an additional 370,219 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,559,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,551,000 after buying an additional 343,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

