Alithya Group (TSE:ALY) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Alithya Group (TSE:ALY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Alithya Group Inc (TSE:ALY) is a Canadian-based information technology and management consulting firm that provides digital strategy and transformation services. The company works with organizations to design and implement technology solutions that support business change, focusing on areas such as digital transformation, data and analytics, cloud migration, application development and integration, and managed IT services.

Its service offerings include consulting around enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementations, business intelligence and analytics, customer experience and digital workplace solutions, as well as ongoing application support and managed services.

