Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.6% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

VEA opened at $68.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $69.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

