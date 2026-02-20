Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,152,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.29% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $1,779,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,654.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $47.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 138.86%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

