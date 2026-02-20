Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,457,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.38% of SS&C Technologies worth $1,815,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $12,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,217,425.40. This represents a 27.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.17. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 12.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.