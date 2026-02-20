Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,417,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.13% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C worth $2,132,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 24.7% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 4.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $8,098,815.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $90.38 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $109.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.65. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world’s largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

