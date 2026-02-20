Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,591,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,180,950,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.18, for a total transaction of $9,010,929.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,289.66. The trade was a 97.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,452.00, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,176. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,880 shares of company stock worth $13,138,326. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,375.96 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,525.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,413.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,366.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 495.07% and a net margin of 21.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.41 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,435.42.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

