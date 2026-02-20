Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 31,498 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,829 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $822,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,323,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 980,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,111 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Akamai Technologies News Roundup

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 12.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Akamai reported non-GAAP EPS $1.84 vs. $1.75 consensus and revenue $1.095B vs. ~$1.08B, showing 7% YoY revenue growth and margin improvement. MarketBeat Q4 Summary

Q4 beat — Akamai reported non-GAAP EPS $1.84 vs. $1.75 consensus and revenue $1.095B vs. ~$1.08B, showing 7% YoY revenue growth and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance — Akamai issued Q1 EPS guidance $1.50–$1.67 (vs. $1.49 consensus) and FY26 EPS $6.20–$7.20 (vs. $6.23 consensus); revenue guide of $4.4B–$4.6B tops street estimates. This underpins the near-term outlook. Reuters: Forecast Above Estimates

Raised guidance — Akamai issued Q1 EPS guidance $1.50–$1.67 (vs. $1.49 consensus) and FY26 EPS $6.20–$7.20 (vs. $6.23 consensus); revenue guide of $4.4B–$4.6B tops street estimates. This underpins the near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/targets — KeyCorp raised its PT to $120 and kept an overweight rating; Susquehanna raised its PT to $120 with a positive rating — both imply ~9.5% upside from the recent quote. These upgrades add buying interest. Benzinga: Analyst Moves

Analyst upgrades/targets — KeyCorp raised its PT to $120 and kept an overweight rating; Susquehanna raised its PT to $120 with a positive rating — both imply ~9.5% upside from the recent quote. These upgrades add buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Cloud momentum — Cloud Infrastructure Services revenue jumped ~45% YoY in Q4 (full-year +36%), and security revenue also grew ~11% YoY, indicating product mix driving higher-growth areas. GlobeNewswire: Q4 & FY Results

Cloud momentum — Cloud Infrastructure Services revenue jumped ~45% YoY in Q4 (full-year +36%), and security revenue also grew ~11% YoY, indicating product mix driving higher-growth areas. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper analysis/transcript available — Full earnings call transcript and analyst write‑ups provide detail for models and management commentary. Useful for investors evaluating sustainability of growth. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Transcript

Deeper analysis/transcript available — Full earnings call transcript and analyst write‑ups provide detail for models and management commentary. Useful for investors evaluating sustainability of growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst & thematic coverage — Zacks and Investing.com pieces review metrics, estimates and questions about an AI pivot — good context but not new catalysts by themselves. Zacks Analysis

Analyst & thematic coverage — Zacks and Investing.com pieces review metrics, estimates and questions about an AI pivot — good context but not new catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: GAAP profit drop — GAAP net income per diluted share fell materially in Q4 (‑36% YoY) and full‑year GAAP EPS declined ~6% YoY, highlighting one-time items or non-cash impacts that make non‑GAAP beats less straightforward. Investors should monitor margins and GAAP reconciliation details. GlobeNewswire: Q4 & FY Results

GAAP profit drop — GAAP net income per diluted share fell materially in Q4 (‑36% YoY) and full‑year GAAP EPS declined ~6% YoY, highlighting one-time items or non-cash impacts that make non‑GAAP beats less straightforward. Investors should monitor margins and GAAP reconciliation details. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears inconsistent in filings (reported as zero/NaN) and shouldn’t be relied on until corrected; current days-to-cover metrics are meaningless.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,438 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $931,591.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,337.50. This trade represents a 43.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $450,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,147.21. This represents a 22.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,254. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Akamai Technologies to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

