Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 28,632 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,632 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 20.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Edison International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Edison International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 31,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $73.21. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 24.34%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

