ODonnell Financial Services LLC Sells 42,801 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

ODonnell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,801 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

