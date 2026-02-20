Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,240,819 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,807,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.89% of Bloom Energy worth $1,759,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,821,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $18,808,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $211,981.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 230,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,057,469.29. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $282,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,632.40. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 12,294 shares of company stock worth $1,520,974 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BE stock opened at $154.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $176.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.60.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

