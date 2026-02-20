Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSE. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials company specializing in the production of plastics, latex binders, synthetic rubber and specialty polymers. The company’s portfolio includes polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), polycarbonate, styrene-butadiene rubber and various latex products. These materials serve as key components in a wide range of end markets, such as automotive, electronics, appliances, medical devices, consumer goods and paper and board coatings.
Founded in 2010 through the spin-off of certain businesses from The Dow Chemical Company, Trinseo began trading as Styron before adopting its current name in 2012.
