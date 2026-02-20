Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Mizuho

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Mister Car Wash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.
Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $261.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $9,583,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 16,863,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,883,000 after buying an additional 1,444,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,811,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 1,362,094 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,166,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,211,000.
- Positive Sentiment: Leonard Green offer to take MCW private at $7.00/share — a clear near-term liquidity event that put a premium on the stock and is the primary driver of the earlier rally. Mister Car Wash to Be Taken Private by Leonard Green & Partners for $7.00 Per Share
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 / full‑year results showed continued topline and membership momentum: Q4 revenue +4%, full‑year revenue topped $1.05B for the first time, Unlimited Wash Club members +7% (≈2.3M), and adjusted EBITDA rose ~10% — supports the company’s cash‑flow story that underpins buyer interest. Mister Car Wash Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction coverage — several outlets reported the stock’s initial ~+16% move on the buyout; that jump reflects deal premium but doesn’t change the deal terms. Mister Car Wash (MCW) soars 16% on $3.1-billion private takeover
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “equal weight” view with a $7.00 price target — the target matches the buyout price but signals limited upside for remaining public holders outside the deal premium. Wells Fargo Reaffirms Rating / Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation risk: at least two law firms announced investigations into whether public shareholders are receiving a fair price and potential fiduciary breaches related to the Leonard Green transaction — this could delay closing or increase deal scrutiny. Shareholder Alert: The M&A Class Action Firm Announces An Investigation of Mister Car Wash, Inc.
- Negative Sentiment: Another shareholder firm (Ademi LLP) launched a separate probe alleging potential unfair pricing/fiduciary issues tied to the Leonard Green deal — increases legal and reputational uncertainty. Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Mister Car Wash Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction: William Blair downgraded MCW (reduces short‑term analyst support and could pressure sentiment among some investors). William Blair downgrades Mister Car Wash (MCW)
- Negative Sentiment: Company canceled its earnings call and did not provide a 2026 outlook because of the transaction — reduces near‑term transparency for investors and analysts. Mister Car Wash Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results (call cancellation / no 2026 outlook)
Mister Car Wash Company Profile
Mister Car Wash, traded on the NYSE under the ticker MCW, is a leading provider of vehicle cleaning services in the United States. The company specializes in a tiered range of wash offerings, including express exterior washes, full-service interior and exterior cleaning, and premium detailing services. In addition to one-time washes, Mister Car Wash markets unlimited monthly membership plans that grant customers access to recurring washes at participating locations.
Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mister Car Wash has grown from a single facility to one of the largest car wash chains in the country.
