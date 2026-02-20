Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Mizuho

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Mister Car Wash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE MCW opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $261.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $9,583,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 16,863,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,883,000 after buying an additional 1,444,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,811,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 1,362,094 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,166,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,211,000.

Mister Car Wash, traded on the NYSE under the ticker MCW, is a leading provider of vehicle cleaning services in the United States. The company specializes in a tiered range of wash offerings, including express exterior washes, full-service interior and exterior cleaning, and premium detailing services. In addition to one-time washes, Mister Car Wash markets unlimited monthly membership plans that grant customers access to recurring washes at participating locations.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mister Car Wash has grown from a single facility to one of the largest car wash chains in the country.

