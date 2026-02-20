Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 6,561 Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF $PKB

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 193.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1,539.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 44,327 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 141.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKB opened at $109.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States building and construction companies. These are companies that are primarily engaged in providing construction and related engineering services for building and remodeling residential properties, commercial or industrial buildings, or working on large-scale infrastructure projects, such as highways, tunnels, bridges, dams, power lines and airports.

