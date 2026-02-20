QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter.

QT Imaging Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:QTI opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.10. QT Imaging has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on QTI shares. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of QT Imaging in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on QT Imaging in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QT Imaging has an average rating of “Hold”.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: QTI) is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced ultrasound imaging solutions. The company focuses on real-time volumetric imaging systems designed to enhance diagnostic capabilities in obstetrics, gynecology and other clinical applications. QT Imaging’s flagship Q.VIEW® system and associated software suite enable practitioners to capture, analyze and visualize high-resolution 3D/4D ultrasound images, offering improved workflow efficiency and enhanced patient care.

QT Imaging’s product portfolio includes proprietary transducers, imaging consoles and software platforms that can be integrated with existing ultrasound scanners from leading original equipment manufacturers.

