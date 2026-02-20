Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Materialise had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 1.65%.The firm had revenue of $82.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Materialise’s conference call:
- Materialise reported a strong Q4 with consolidated revenue up 6.8% to EUR 70.2 million, a gross margin of 58.1%, adjusted EBIT of EUR 4.0 million, net profit of EUR 6.2 million, and improved cash/profitability metrics.
- The Medical segment continued to drive growth — the company surpassed 700,000 patients treated, posted Q4 medical revenue up 16% to EUR 37.0 million and full‑year medical revenue up 15% to EUR 134 million with strong margins.
- Software strategy and product launches (new Mimics Flow with AI, new licensing/subscription pricing, plus the CO‑AM platform and low‑code Bricks) are designed to increase automation, interoperability and recurring revenue, with tangible productivity gains shown in internal use cases.
- Manufacturing remained a headwind — Q4 manufacturing revenue fell 2% to EUR 22.2 million, full‑year manufacturing revenue was down 13% to EUR 92.5 million and the segment reported negative adjusted EBITDA, with management expecting industrial macro headwinds to persist in 2026.
- Corporate actions and outlook — the company completed a dual listing on Euronext, launched a EUR 30 million buyback (187,500 shares purchased to date for ~US$1M), and issued 2026 guidance of EUR 273–283 million revenue and EUR 10–12 million adjusted EBIT, citing a strong cash position (~EUR 134M) to pursue M&A and investments.
Materialise Price Performance
Shares of MTLS opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. Materialise has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company specializing in 3D printing software and additive manufacturing services. Through its dual focus on software and printing, the company addresses a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and healthcare. Materialise’s offerings span from design and simulation tools to end-to-end production, delivering both standardized and highly customized parts across polymer and metal platforms.
On the software side, Materialise develops a suite of proprietary applications—such as Magics for data preparation, Mimics for medical image processing and patient-specific modeling, and Streamics for production workflow management.
