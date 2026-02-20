Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Materialise had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 1.65%.The firm had revenue of $82.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Materialise’s conference call:

Materialise reported a strong Q4 with consolidated revenue up 6.8% to EUR 70.2 million , a gross margin of 58.1% , adjusted EBIT of EUR 4.0 million , net profit of EUR 6.2 million , and improved cash/profitability metrics.

, a gross margin of , adjusted EBIT of , net profit of , and improved cash/profitability metrics. The Medical segment continued to drive growth — the company surpassed 700,000 patients treated , posted Q4 medical revenue up 16% to EUR 37.0 million and full‑year medical revenue up 15% to EUR 134 million with strong margins.

, posted Q4 medical revenue up and full‑year medical revenue up with strong margins. Software strategy and product launches (new Mimics Flow with AI, new licensing/subscription pricing, plus the CO‑AM platform and low‑code Bricks) are designed to increase automation, interoperability and recurring revenue, with tangible productivity gains shown in internal use cases.

with AI, new licensing/subscription pricing, plus the CO‑AM platform and low‑code Bricks) are designed to increase automation, interoperability and recurring revenue, with tangible productivity gains shown in internal use cases. Manufacturing remained a headwind — Q4 manufacturing revenue fell 2% to EUR 22.2 million , full‑year manufacturing revenue was down 13% to EUR 92.5 million and the segment reported negative adjusted EBITDA, with management expecting industrial macro headwinds to persist in 2026.

to , full‑year manufacturing revenue was down to and the segment reported negative adjusted EBITDA, with management expecting industrial macro headwinds to persist in 2026. Corporate actions and outlook — the company completed a dual listing on Euronext, launched a EUR 30 million buyback (187,500 shares purchased to date for ~US$1M), and issued 2026 guidance of EUR 273–283 million revenue and EUR 10–12 million adjusted EBIT, citing a strong cash position (~EUR 134M) to pursue M&A and investments.

Materialise Price Performance

Shares of MTLS opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. Materialise has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Institutional Trading of Materialise

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Materialise by 1,453.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 13,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 19,063.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

MTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company specializing in 3D printing software and additive manufacturing services. Through its dual focus on software and printing, the company addresses a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and healthcare. Materialise’s offerings span from design and simulation tools to end-to-end production, delivering both standardized and highly customized parts across polymer and metal platforms.

On the software side, Materialise develops a suite of proprietary applications—such as Magics for data preparation, Mimics for medical image processing and patient-specific modeling, and Streamics for production workflow management.

