Head to Head Survey: MKDWELL Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) & Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) and MKDWELL Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.
Volatility & Risk
Spectris has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MKDWELL Tech has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spectris and MKDWELL Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spectris
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|MKDWELL Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spectris
|$1.66 billion
|3.05
|$298.52 million
|N/A
|N/A
|MKDWELL Tech
|$2.00 million
|3.78
|-$2.52 million
|N/A
|N/A
Spectris has higher revenue and earnings than MKDWELL Tech.
Profitability
This table compares Spectris and MKDWELL Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spectris
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MKDWELL Tech
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
70.0% of MKDWELL Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of MKDWELL Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
About Spectris
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. The company was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
About MKDWELL Tech
MKDWELL Tech Inc. is an automotive electronics manufacturer. MKDWELL Tech Inc., formerly known as Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in New York.
