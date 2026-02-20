Head to Head Survey: MKDWELL Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) & Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) and MKDWELL Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Spectris has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MKDWELL Tech has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Spectris alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spectris and MKDWELL Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectris 0 1 1 0 2.50 MKDWELL Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectris $1.66 billion 3.05 $298.52 million N/A N/A MKDWELL Tech $2.00 million 3.78 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

This table compares Spectris and MKDWELL Tech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spectris has higher revenue and earnings than MKDWELL Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Spectris and MKDWELL Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectris N/A N/A N/A MKDWELL Tech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of MKDWELL Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of MKDWELL Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Spectris

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. The company was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About MKDWELL Tech

(Get Free Report)

MKDWELL Tech Inc. is an automotive electronics manufacturer. MKDWELL Tech Inc., formerly known as Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.