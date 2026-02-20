EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 12.600-12.900 EPS.
EPAM Systems Stock Down 16.8%
EPAM opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $128.78 and a fifty-two week high of $241.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.68 and a 200-day moving average of $178.70.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,515. The trade was a 24.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Here are the key news stories impacting EPAM Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Non‑GAAP EPS $3.26 vs. $3.16 consensus and revenue $1.408B, +12.8% year‑over‑year, showing continued top‑line growth. EPAM Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Full‑year 2026 guidance was raised: EPS guidance of $12.60–$12.90 (above Street consensus) and revenue target of ~$5.7B–$5.9B — a sign management sees durable demand longer term. Listen to Conference Call
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlights AI-driven demand across key sectors (financial services, healthcare, retail), which helped double‑digit growth and supports medium‑term secular tailwinds. EPAM Systems Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 guidance was issued roughly in line with Street expectations (EPS range 2.70–2.78), so the company isn’t flagging a near‑term collapse, but the guidance lacked upside surprise. EPAM forecasts first-quarter results in line with estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational/strategy update: EPAM is repositioning India as a co‑innovation hub for life sciences and healthcare — a longer‑term strategic move but not immediately value‑driving. EPAM repositions India as co-innovation hub for life sciences, healthcare
- Negative Sentiment: Shares fell sharply after the call — investors reacted to management’s cautious tone around near‑term demand and commentary that failed to deliver upside for the upcoming quarter. EPAM shares tumble as cautious quarterly outlook disappoints
- Negative Sentiment: The sell‑off pushed EPAM to a 52‑week low as some investors viewed the guidance/call tone as a signal to reduce exposure despite the beat; commentary pieces highlight the stock’s steep drop and potential volatility ahead. EPAM Systems stock sinks to 52-week low – here’s why
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Rare Wolf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.
In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.
