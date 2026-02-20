Insider Selling: Chevron (NYSE:CVX) CTO Sells $204,619.14 in Stock

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $204,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Ryder Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chevron alerts:

On Thursday, February 12th, Thomas Ryder Booth sold 11,076 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $2,042,414.40.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Thomas Ryder Booth sold 5 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $923.85.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Thomas Ryder Booth sold 6,000 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $1,070,580.00.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $184.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.25.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,837,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,620,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,492,377,000 after acquiring an additional 961,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron-led consortium won multiple offshore exploration blocks in Greece (Chevron is operator with ~70% interest), expanding long‑term upstream optionality and reserve exposure — a clear growth catalyst for the stock. Chevron-led consortium signs gas exploration deal in Greece

Chevron-led consortium won multiple offshore exploration blocks in Greece (Chevron is operator with ~70% interest), expanding long‑term upstream optionality and reserve exposure — a clear growth catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Chevron boosted its quarterly dividend (annualized ~$7.12; yield ~3.9%), reinforcing income appeal and supporting demand from yield‑focused investors. Dividend announcement

Chevron boosted its quarterly dividend (annualized ~$7.12; yield ~3.9%), reinforcing income appeal and supporting demand from yield‑focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage is bullish: several outlets highlight CVX as a defensive, dividend‑paying leader in a strong energy sector and some analysts (including a recent upgrade) have raised targets, which can attract long‑only flows. Chevron: Buy And Hold Like Berkshire Hathaway

Independent coverage is bullish: several outlets highlight CVX as a defensive, dividend‑paying leader in a strong energy sector and some analysts (including a recent upgrade) have raised targets, which can attract long‑only flows. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results mixed: EPS beat estimates but revenue was below consensus and year‑over‑year revenue declined — this supports earnings quality but leaves questions on near‑term volume/price headwinds. Earnings recap

Quarterly results mixed: EPS beat estimates but revenue was below consensus and year‑over‑year revenue declined — this supports earnings quality but leaves questions on near‑term volume/price headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector momentum and analyst write‑ups (valuation debates, dividend comparisons vs. Exxon) are increasing attention on CVX; that can boost volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Chevron vs Exxon article

Broader sector momentum and analyst write‑ups (valuation debates, dividend comparisons vs. Exxon) are increasing attention on CVX; that can boost volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Turkey publicly opposed Greece‑Chevron activity off Crete, calling it unlawful — this creates a geopolitical/regulatory overhang on Mediterranean projects and could delay execution. Turkey says Greece-Chevron activity unlawful

Turkey publicly opposed Greece‑Chevron activity off Crete, calling it unlawful — this creates a geopolitical/regulatory overhang on Mediterranean projects and could delay execution. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosures (company officers selling stock in recent filings) add a near‑term negative signal and may amplify selling pressure for short windows. Insider selling

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.