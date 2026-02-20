Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,746,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $43,113,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 5,409,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,081,000 after buying an additional 1,619,276 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 88.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,071,000 after buying an additional 1,222,401 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,080,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,120,000 after buying an additional 733,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BBWI opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $41.87.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.21.
- Positive Sentiment: Bath & Body Works launched an authorized storefront on Amazon to sell products through Amazon’s platform and logistics network — CEO Daniel Heaf said the move is about meeting customers where they are, which could broaden distribution, capture additional online sales and reduce channel friction. Bath & Body Works starts selling on Amazon
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights the company’s partnership push (including Disney‑related merchandising) and dividend moves as signs of a more disciplined brand and capital strategy — this may support investor confidence in growth initiatives and shareholder returns. Does Bath & Body Works’ Disney Push and Dividend Signal a Refined Brand and Capital Strategy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Bath & Body Works set its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 earnings release for March 4, 2026 (pre‑market) with a conference call — this date is likely to be the next major catalyst for the stock as investors re‑evaluate guidance, margins and e‑commerce trends. Bath & Body Works to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results on March 4, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Preview coverage notes the company is expected to announce quarterly results soon — analysts and traders may be positioning ahead of the report, amplifying intra‑day moves. Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
- Negative Sentiment: A wave of class‑action notices and law‑firm alerts has been filed/issued alleging securities fraud tied to a June 4, 2024–Nov 19, 2025 class period; multiple firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs with deadlines in mid‑March — this raises legal risk, potential settlement exposure and management distraction. Pomerantz investor alert Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz notice
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.
Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.
