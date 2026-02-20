Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on YARIY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yara International ASA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Arctic Securiti upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 1.0%

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company’s operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara’s business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

