Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 31,417 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,417 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $16,879,801.80. Following the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $54,999,049.40. This represents a 23.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 348,344 shares of company stock valued at $36,259,555 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE SCHW opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.58. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

About Charles Schwab

Free Report

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

