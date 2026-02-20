King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,164 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

