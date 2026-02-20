Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.20 Billion Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,262,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.40% of Dollar Tree worth $2,195,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.3% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,825,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,294 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,925,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,783,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,026,000 after buying an additional 2,393,172 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,840,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,284,000 after acquiring an additional 958,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 103.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,028 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average is $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $156.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $274,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,691. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

