Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,009,251 SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF $KOMP

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,009,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,836,000. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF comprises 3.4% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Entrewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000.
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance
KOMP stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $66.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.30.
About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF
The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.
