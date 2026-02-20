King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vertiv by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 66,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 192.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $5,763,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $242.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $255.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.