Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,333 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $31.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

