Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 987,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,477,000. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBND. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $55.78.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1891 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Active Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.