BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point started coverage on BTGO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on BTGO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BTGO in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BTGO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of BTGO in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.05.
In other news, insider Jeff Peter Horowitz sold 116,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $1,941,957.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 311,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,115.32. This trade represents a 27.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Chen Fang sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $4,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 1,233,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,648,639.34. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,007 shares of company stock valued at $7,298,757.
- Positive Sentiment: Several firms (Mizuho, Canaccord, Clear Street) started coverage with buy/outperform ratings and double‑digit price targets, highlighting BitGo’s institutional custody scale and recurring revenue — this underpins upside expectations. BitGo (BTGO) Stock: Mizuho, Canaccord and Clear Street Initiate With Buy Ratings
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho specifically initiated coverage with an Outperform and a $17 price target, citing resilient recurring revenue from custody and institutional positioning. Mizuho Securities Initiates a Buy Rating on BitGo Holdings, Inc. Class A (BTGO)
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks reports Clear Str Llc upgraded BTGO to a “strong‑buy,” adding another bullish endorsement that may prompt short‑term buying interest. Zacks Upgrade Report
- Positive Sentiment: A broad set of brokerages (Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Rosenblatt, Wedbush, Craig Hallum, Compass Point and others) initiated coverage — institutional attention and new analyst models can increase liquidity and re‑rate the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on BTGO (NYSE:BTGO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading context: BTGO opened around $10.53; 12‑month range is roughly $9.52 (low) to $24.50 (high), so current levels remain well below prior peaks.
- Negative Sentiment: Critical note: commentary highlights BitGo’s ~41% year‑to‑date share decline, raising valuation and execution questions that some investors will weigh against the bullish research. Is Bitgo Holdings (BTGO) Pricing Reflect Its 41.2% Year-To-Date Share Price Decline
BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.
