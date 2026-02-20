BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point started coverage on BTGO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on BTGO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BTGO in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BTGO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of BTGO in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

NYSE BTGO opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. BTGO has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

In other news, insider Jeff Peter Horowitz sold 116,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $1,941,957.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 311,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,115.32. This trade represents a 27.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Chen Fang sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $4,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 1,233,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,648,639.34. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,007 shares of company stock valued at $7,298,757.

BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

