Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.05 Million in Lear Corporation $LEA

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 34.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lear by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Lear by 0.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 6.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lear from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

NYSE LEA opened at $133.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $142.84.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $590,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,383.48. This trade represents a 24.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

