Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $12,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,074,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,921,000 after purchasing an additional 345,511 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,020,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,768,000 after buying an additional 406,874 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,368,000 after buying an additional 768,150 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,610,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,586,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,145,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

