Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Holdings Cut by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,364,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,879 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $170,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $50.95.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.1819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

