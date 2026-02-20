Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 66,550 Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. $FULC

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,207,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 563,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 218,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 448.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 384,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 342,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,175,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $58,368,443.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,053,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,634,360.80. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $178,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 469,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,285.68. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FULC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Read Our Latest Report on FULC

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $634.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.19. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company’s core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum’s most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.