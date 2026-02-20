Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.1643. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.1631, with a volume of 6,558 shares.
Sabre Gold Mines Stock Up 1.7%
The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
Sabre Gold Mines Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on gold projects in Nevada’s Walker Lane trend in the United States. The company’s principal business activity is the systematic exploration and advancement of gold prospects through geological mapping, trenching and drilling programs aimed at delineating and expanding mineral resources.
Sabre Gold Mines holds a portfolio of properties that includes the Golden Eagle project, located east of Hawthorne, Nevada, and the Ginger Ridge project near Mina, Nevada.
