Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and traded as high as $18.99. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $18.7750, with a volume of 47,423 shares.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1534 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE: LGI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with an attractive level of current income and capital appreciation. Managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC, the fund pursues a global, multi-asset strategy that includes investments in common stocks, investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, emerging market debt, sovereign securities and convertible instruments. By blending equity and fixed-income exposures, LGI aims to generate a diversified income stream while managing volatility across market cycles.

Leveraging the research capabilities of Lazard’s global investment platform, the fund’s portfolio managers draw on in-house analysts and specialist teams located in North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.