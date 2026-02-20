Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and traded as high as $18.99. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $18.7750, with a volume of 47,423 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1534 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%.
The Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE: LGI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with an attractive level of current income and capital appreciation. Managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC, the fund pursues a global, multi-asset strategy that includes investments in common stocks, investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, emerging market debt, sovereign securities and convertible instruments. By blending equity and fixed-income exposures, LGI aims to generate a diversified income stream while managing volatility across market cycles.
Leveraging the research capabilities of Lazard’s global investment platform, the fund’s portfolio managers draw on in-house analysts and specialist teams located in North America, Europe and Asia.
